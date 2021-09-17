Judson ISD approves a $0.0049 decrease in tax rate

During a recent board meeting, Judson ISD approved a tax rate of $1.2700 per $100 of assessed property value for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The new rate is a $0.0049 decrease from last year’s rate of $1.2749 per $100 valuation, according to the district. The average home value in the district rose from $191,192 last year to $204,197 this year. As a result, JISD expects a minor increase in tax revenue under the new rate based on growth in the area.