Here's what Mitt Romney says makes Utah a great place for fintech companies

University of Utah President Taylor Randall, left, listens to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney during a discussion at the inaugural FinTech Summit at the Garff Executive Education Building at the U. in Salt Lake City on Friday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — During the University of Utah's inaugural FinTech Summit, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney congratulated the economics and financial sector of Utah for its successful response to the economic challenges that came with the pandemic, saying that the state had possibly "the best response in the country" regarding Paycheck Protection Program loans.