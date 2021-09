Looking for something to be grateful for? Consider the humble refrigerator. Before the University of Glasgow's William Cullen invented artificial refrigeration in 1746, Fridge Filters notes the only way to keep perishable food from going bad was by packing it in ice and hoping for the best. Those with the space and wherewithal relied on ice-houses, underground buildings that were kept cold using actual ice, along with straw or sawdust for insulation, according to History of Refrigeration. Icehouses were so effective at cooling that they would "stay frozen for months, even until the following winter." But therein lies the rub. While storing perishables in a room cooled by actual ice went a long way toward keeping those perishables safe for consumption, there was also no reliable way to control the temperature.

