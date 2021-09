PHILADELPHIA -- Ranger Suárez keeps saving the Phillies. They had a major bullpen problem before he pitched on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. They just placed Archie Bradley on the 10-day injured list, effectively ending his season. Héctor Neris threw 41 pitches on Friday, the most he had thrown in a game since 2015, making him unavailable. Ian Kennedy threw a combined 82 pitches over the previous four days, making him unavailable. Sam Coonrod had a “thumb issue,” making him unavailable. The rest of the Phillies’ bullpen consisted of José Alvarado and mostly inexperienced arms, and the Phillies needed those arms to pitch Sunday in a bullpen game.

