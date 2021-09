THQ Nordic Announced Destroy All Humans! 2- Reprobed At Its Showcase. Destroy All Humans is a franchise that has the hearts of many around the world as it was a hilarious, unique action-adventure video game. It initially launched in 2006 for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. Recently, Destroy All Humans remake was confirmed to be heading to the Nintendo Switch and in February, a remake of the sequel was teased by THQ Nordic. Earlier this month, a trailer for the game on PlayStation 5 was even taken down quickly! The rumors came to fruition as THQ Nordic have confirmed that the remake, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

