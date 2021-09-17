USC men’s golf struggles at Maridoe Invitational
USC faced off against 14 of the top Division I men’s golf teams Monday through Wednesday at the Maridoe Invitational in Carrollton, Texas. It was a long three days full of struggles for the USC men’s golf team. After shooting a combined 21-over par on Monday, USC could not get things clicking throughout the rest of the week, finishing at a disappointing 14th place with a score of 70-over-par. No. 5 Texas won the 54-hole stroke play event, posting a combined 3-under-par.www.uscannenbergmedia.com
