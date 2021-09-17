USC men’s golf struggles at Maridoe Invitational

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. — The Carthage men's golf team finished in a 12th-place tie this afternoon as they hosted their annual Carthage Fall Invitational tournament at the Randall Oaks Golf Club. The Firebirds shot 300 in the first round of action, and 309 in the second to combine for a total of 609, landing them in a tie with the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Carthage's 'B' scorecard would land in 15th place, shooting 307 yesterday and 309 today to combine for 616 over the event. Aurora University would take first place as they carded 580 collectively over the two-day event.

