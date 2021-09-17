CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algeria’s former President Bouteflika dies at 84

Cover picture for the articleALGIERS (Reuters) -Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria’s war for independence, had ruled the North African country for two decades before...

The Independent

Algeria announces three days of mourning after death of disgraced ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Algeria’s leader has declared a three-day period of mourning starting Saturday for former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika whose 20-year-long rule, riddled with corruption, ended in disgrace as he was pushed from power amid huge street protests when he decided to seek a new term.Bouteflika, who had been ailing since a stroke in 2013, died Friday at 84. His public appearances had been rare in the final years of his presidency, and he had not been seen since Abdelmadjid Tebboune took office as the new president in late 2019. Flags are to fly at half-mast during the mourning period, the president’s office...
Palestinians urge Sudan to hand over confiscated assets

GAZA (Reuters) – The Palestinian Authority urged Sudan’s government on Saturday to hand over assets it has seized as part of a crackdown targeting Sudan-based operations to fund the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Sudan was long an ally of Hamas under former President Omar al-Bashir, but since he was overthrown...
The Independent

8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Somalia’s capital

A vehicle laden with explosives rammed into cars and trucks at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Somalia, killing at least eight people, police said Saturday. The checkpoint is the one used by Somalia’s president and prime minister on their way to and from the airport in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu Nine other people were wounded in the bombing, police spokesman Abdifatah Adam Hassan said.The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility. The group often carries out such attacks in the capital.
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Yasser Arafat
Che Guevara
Nelson Mandela
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
AFP

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. "It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said at her last rally before the polls, urging strong mobilisation for her conservative alliance.
The Independent

The Latest: Sudan says countries must cooperate on vaccines

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — The prime minister of Sudan’s transitional government urged world leaders on Saturday to work together to get developing countries more COVID-19 vaccines. In a speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok echoed similar statements from other speakers when he said that making sure countries like Sudan get enough shots is the only way to ensure the safety of the rest of the world.Sudan has only received a fraction of the vaccines it needs, according to official figures. Since March, the Sudanese government has vaccinated approximately 830,000 people...
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
AFP

What happens after the German election?

Germany votes Sunday in the first election not to feature Angela Merkel in over a decade, but it may be some time before it becomes clear who will succeed her as chancellor. The chancellor is not directly elected, but chosen through a vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, after a government has been formed -- meaning Merkel could still remain in her post for weeks if not months.
wtvbam.com

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the...
The Independent

Ethiopia to world leaders: Be 'constructive' on Tigray

Ethiopia told the international community Saturday to steer clear of sanctions and avoid meddling over its war with forces from its Tigray region, and to let the African Union work on bringing all parties together.Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders, Deputy Prime Minster Demeke Mekonnen defended his country's conduct in the 10-month-old war.“Prescriptions and punitive measures never helped improve situations or relations,” he said, less than 10 days after the United States threatened to impose sanctions against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders if they don’t take steps soon to stop the fighting.“While...
Dubai
South Africa
China
AFP

What is at stake in Germany's election?

What will Germany look like after Angela Merkel's era and how will its role evolve in Europe and beyond? Under Merkel's leadership, Germany has been synonymous with stability in Europe.
AFP

Mali approaches 'Russian private companies,' slams France at UN

Mali has asked private Russian companies to boost security, Russia's foreign minister confirmed Saturday, as the Malian leader accused France of abandoning the conflict-ridden country by preparing a large troop drawdown. Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors and companies have grown increasingly influential in Africa in recent years, particularly in the conflict-ridden Central African Republic, where the United Nations has accused Wagner contractors of committing abuses.
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
AFP

Merkel legacy in balance as party risks election defeat

German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be lauded abroad for her cool crisis management -- at home, her legacy risks being tarnished by a botched succession with her party projected to return its worst post-war score in Sunday's election. Merkel, who had planned to largely stay away from election campaigning found herself obliged to step in to prop up Laschet, piling on joint appearances in the hope some of the shine from the still immensely popular chancellor would rub off on him.
AFP

Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos

Once among the Roman Empire's most beautiful cities, Leptis Magna lies neglected and shunned by tourists after a decade of war, but some see its potential for rebirth. "Leptis Magna is beautiful, the most beautiful Roman site outside Italy," the 34-year-old doctor said under a clear blue sky. 
The Independent

German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election

Two climate activists ended their hunger strike outside parliament after a leading candidate for chancellor of Germany agreed to a public meeting with them following Sunday's general election.The decision came just hours after the hunger strikers had escalated their protest Saturday, refusing liquids in addition to food. They had demanded that Olaf Scholz the candidate for the center-left Social Democrats declare publicly that Germany faces a climate emergency.The hunger strikers said Scholz called them on Saturday afternoon, seven hours after they stopped taking liquids, and agreed to a public meeting within a month after the vote. Scholz...
The Independent

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.” But the situation in Myanmar after the army’s seizure of power eight months ago has become an extended bloody conflict with ever-escalating violence. Yet the U.N. is unlikely to take any meaningful action against Myanmar's new rulers because they have the...
AFP

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Germans voted Sunday in one of the most unpredictable elections in its recent history, with Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats in a tight race for her crown as she prepares to leave the political stage. Opinion polls show the race for the chancellery headed for a photo finish, with Merkel's CDU-CSU conservative alliance on around 23 percent, just behind the centre-left Social Democrats on 25 percent -- well within the margin of error.
