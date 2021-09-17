24 states, including Alabama, threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Twenty-four states have threatened legal action against President Biden's vaccine mandate. Alabama is one of them. In a letter, the Attorney Generals of 24 states call the President's plan "disastrous and counterproductive." They want the President to reconsider his decision to require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and require frequent COVID-19 testing.abc3340.com
