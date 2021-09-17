NBC SPORTS PRESENTS BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES “WIN AND YOU’RE IN” RACES LIVE FROM TORONTO THIS SATURDAY & SUNDAY ON NBCSN

Live NBCSN Shows on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET Feature Three Automatic Berths for Breeders’ Cup World Championships. TORONTO (Sept. 17, 2021) ― The “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In – presented by America’s Best Racing” will be at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto for two live programs of outstanding turf racing on Saturday, Sept. 18 on NBCSN (5:30-6:30 p.m. ET) ― featuring the $1 million Ricoh Woodbine Mile (G1) ― and on Sunday, Sept. 19 on NBCSN (4:30-6 p.m. ET), headlined by the $400,000 Natalma Stakes (G1) and the $400,000 Summer Stakes (G1).