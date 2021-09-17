CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

NBC SPORTS PRESENTS BREEDERS’ CUP CHALLENGE SERIES “WIN AND YOU’RE IN” RACES LIVE FROM TORONTO THIS SATURDAY & SUNDAY ON NBCSN

nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com
 9 days ago

Live NBCSN Shows on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET Feature Three Automatic Berths for Breeders’ Cup World Championships. TORONTO (Sept. 17, 2021) ― The “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In – presented by America’s Best Racing” will be at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto for two live programs of outstanding turf racing on Saturday, Sept. 18 on NBCSN (5:30-6:30 p.m. ET) ― featuring the $1 million Ricoh Woodbine Mile (G1) ― and on Sunday, Sept. 19 on NBCSN (4:30-6 p.m. ET), headlined by the $400,000 Natalma Stakes (G1) and the $400,000 Summer Stakes (G1).

nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s the 12 Drivers Remaining in the Cup Series Playoffs After Saturday’s Bristol Race

An exciting NASCAR Cup Series season is hitting the home stretch as the racing playoffs are now in full swing. Heading into Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 16 drivers were still in playoff contention. When the dust settled in Bristol, Tennesse Saturday evening, there were only 12 remaining in the hun for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The exciting Saturday night race eliminated four drivers who now turn their attention to competition in the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
chatsports.com

How to watch the Ryder Cup on Golf Channel and NBC Sports

The 43rd Ryder Cup is being contested Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Here’s how you can watch the action and get live updates, analysis, interviews and highlights. (All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted) Monday, Sept. 20. 4-5PM: Live From the Ryder Cup.
KOHLER, WI
Autosport Online

Watch the Le Mans Virtual Series Qualifying and Cup race live

38 teams, 21 LMP2’s and 17 LMGTE machines will go head to head for their starting positions in the 4 Hours of Monza, Italy. The driver line-up for Monza was revealed earlier in the week and will feature three drivers per team. Louis Deletraz, Sérgio Sette Câmara, Beitske Visser, Will Stevens, Timmy Hansen and Néstor “Bebu” Girolami will take part among others.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

“NASCAR AMERICA AT HOME” PROVIDES COVERAGE OF NASCAR’S RETURN AND POST-RACE ANALYSIS ACROSS NBC SPORTS’ DIGITAL PLATFORMS

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2020 – NBC Sports covers the return of NASCAR and provides post-race analysis of upcoming races at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway with new digital editions of NASCAR America At Home on NBCSports.com and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube page. New weekday editions of...
MOTORSPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: NASCAR Cup series race coming to town

In front of a crowd of more than 100 people, race track owner Curtis Francois announces that World Wide Technology Raceway will be the site of a NASCAR Cup race for the first time in 2022, at a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in St. Louis. The track has spent years pursuing the top series in American auto racing, track officials said. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dmtc.com

Breeders' Cup Festival to Kick Off November 1st

The week-long festival consists of a variety of community events leading up to Breeders' Cup, the horse racing World Championships taking place at the Del Mar racetrack in November 2021. Breeders' Cup, one of Thoroughbred horse racing's most prestigious international events, announced today the lineup for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Bailey
easyreadernews.com

Will The Baffert Scandal Affect the Breeders Cup?

It has been an amazing year of racing action in the United States, but one story has threatened to take all the headlines away from the equine stars. Bob Baffert’s reputation as a leading trainer remains in question following the failed drugs test of Medina Spirit following the Kentucky Derby.
SPORTS
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

NBC SPORTS 43RD RYDER CUP MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 AT NOON ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 13, 2021 – NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analysts Paul Azinger and Justin Leonard, on-course reporter John Wood, and producer Tommy Roy will preview the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wis., on a media conference call this Wednesday, Sept. 15, at noon ET.
GOLF
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

NBC SPORTS HEADS TO TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY AS NASCAR ROUND OF 8 CONTINUES SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports’ NASCAR Coverage from Martinsville Delivers 5% Viewership Increase; Most-Streamed Martinsville Race Ever. Special Feature with Jeff Burton and Paralyzed Driver Chris Morris During Xfinity Pre-Race Coverage. A Behind the Scenes Look Inside the Broadcast Booth in Martinsville With the Debut of the ‘Dale Jr Spy Cam’. STAMFORD, Conn....
TEXAS STATE
FOX Sports

Martin Truex comes from behind to win Cup Series playoff race at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Martin Truex snapped a 15-race winless streak, but it didn’t start all that easy Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. Penalized on the opening lap of the race for jumping the start, Truex easily rallied from the back of the field into the top-10 over the first 75 laps and led 79 of the final 132 laps on the way to his fourth victory of the 2021 season.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Eclipse Stakes#Nbc Sports#Woodbine Racetrack#Hall Of Fame#Pizza Bianca#Pdjf#Set Piece#The Douglas Park Stakes#Saratoga#The Fanduel Breeders#Raging Bull#Maker#Canadian#Live Oak Plantation#Arch#My Meadowview Farm#Clipper Logistics#Space Traveller
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

2020 NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP TO BE DECIDED AT PHOENIX RACEWAY THIS SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 4, 2020 – The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be decided at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday on NBC, with NASCAR America pre-race coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. A special hour-long edition of Countdown to Green will air at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the start of the Championship race shortly after 3 p.m. ET on NBC.
MOTORSPORTS
wyo4news.com

Final local Barrel Racing Series event this Saturday

September 13, 2021 — The finals of the Sweetwater 4D Barrel Racing Series will be held this Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Arena. Time only will start at 10:00 a.m. with barrel racing starting at noon and pole bending to follow. According to a press release from...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 43RD RYDER CUP FROM WHISTLING STRAITS ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, PEACOCK AND RYDERCUP.COM

More Than 100 Hours of Live Tournament and Studio Coverage. Peacock, RyderCup.com and Ryder Cup App Simulstream Live Coverage As Well As Featured Groups. More Than 35 On-Air Talent Including Featured Groups, Studio and News Coverage. Unprecedented Digital Coverage on RyderCup.com and Ryder Cup – Live Scoring, Shot-By-Shot Stats and...
GOLF
runningmagazine.ca

Toronto Women’s Run Series to host in-person race

After a nearly two-year absence, the Toronto Women’s Run Series is back with its first in-person race since 2019. On Saturday, Oct. 23, Toronto-area women have the opportunity to participate in the in-person 5K in Sunnybrook Park, and for those who don’t live nearby or who aren’t quite ready for the crowds, they have the option to compete in the virtual 5K or 8K from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy