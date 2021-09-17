CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Living Alice-Volume 3

By Katherine
quotev.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLacey was busy looking up on cases about corrupted police officers: Meryl Higgins had an unstable childhood, but there was one thing that was clear to her since she was a small girl: she wanted to become a policewoman. As a teenager and, later on, young adult, Higgins suffered from being a member of a broken family: her brother was a law fugitive, her father would appear in her life only occasionally, and Higgins became distressed about these issues, needing psychiatric help.

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dreddsinfo.com

Mother Attacks Mountain Lion After It Drags Her Five-Year-Old Son Across Lawn

A California mother held nothing back after attacking a mountain lion with her bare hands when she saw the big cat dragging her son across their front lawn. The incident took place in Calabasas on Thursday when the woman spotted the mountain lion attacking her five-year-old son while he was playing near his home.
ANIMALS
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Hospice#Mobile#Jrpd#Sector Alpha#Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WVNews

Bill and Alice Estep to celebrate 50th anniversary

Bill and Alice Estep of Clarksburg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18, 2021. The couple was married on September 18, 1971, at Faith Assembly in Clarksburg, by the Rev. Larry Parker. Bill is the son of the late Gerald S. and Mary Estep. Alice is the daughter...
CLARKSBURG, WV
rocket-courier.com

JUST ASK ALICE

DEAR ALICE: I’m trying to convince my teenage son how important it is to backup stuff on his computer. Everyone has an example of something important they’ve lost before they learned to keep a ba...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Alice Ann Hermansen

Alice Ann Hermansen, 78, of Cottage Grove passed away September 5, 2021. Alice was born in Elmwood Park, Illinois to parents Hans and Anna (Dahl) Hermansen. She worked many years for the Village Green Resort as a housekeeper. Alice like to watch Disney movies, play word search, feeding wild birds, but most of all she loved her African violets. Alice is predeceased by her parents, brother Herbert, and Harry Hermansen. She is survived by her niece Karen (Michael) Fergason of Junction City, OR and their children Melanie and Max. Alice will be interred at Fir Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
WSAW

Early cases of RSV in children cause concern for pediatricians

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in children across the nation, there’s another well-known virus off to an unseasonably early start and already putting kids in the hospital. Doctors in Northeast Wisconsin are already seeing cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. “It’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

Nurse who found bodies of businessman, wife sues for damages

A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma.Lisa Ann Hayes walked in on a grisly scene in April 2019 at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs. Irwin Jacobs had fatally shot his wife and then himself amid health and financial troubles, according to investigators. Irwin once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings and was a nationally known investor who made a fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s and 1990s.Hayes is seeking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy