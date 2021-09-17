Living Alice-Volume 3

Lacey was busy looking up on cases about corrupted police officers: Meryl Higgins had an unstable childhood, but there was one thing that was clear to her since she was a small girl: she wanted to become a policewoman. As a teenager and, later on, young adult, Higgins suffered from being a member of a broken family: her brother was a law fugitive, her father would appear in her life only occasionally, and Higgins became distressed about these issues, needing psychiatric help.