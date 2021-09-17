Numerical Apocalypse

Not even climate change can come between a man and his dog in the new trailer for Finch. The Apple TV+ film, starring Tom Hanks, sees a lone engineer weathering the “solar flare” that wiped out the Earth with his loyal stray dog. Forced to keep moving before his lab becomes uninhabitable, Finch develops a Chappie-like android to join them. “Robots must protect dog,” the bot says, clearly taking its moral compass from John Wick. Tom Hanks and his chosen family may be bound for Earth, but the performance rivals sad space dads from across the galaxy. The journey to safety won’t be easy, Finch solemnly narrates. There’s “150 degree heat, UV radiation,” and perhaps the worst of them all, “people hiding in the shadows.” Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the movie also stars Caleb Landry Jones. Tom Hanks is the Earthling in Finch, out November 5, only on Apple TV+.

