CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Emmy-Winner Oscar Dominguez on Lighting “The Voice” and his Non-Conventional Route to Success

By Staff Writer
onstageblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not know Oscar Dominguez's name, but I can almost guarantee you've seen his work. The Emmy-winning lighting designer has over 20 years of experience in TV production and currently designs for "The Voice," "Shark Tank," and the "Bachelor" franchise. He is also the founder of Darkfire Inc., an LA-based design company with "a stable of excellent lighting directors" that works on shows like "World of Dance," "The Wall," "Beat Shazam," "Wipeout," and "Weakest Link," among others.

www.onstageblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

The Complete List Of 2021 Emmy Winners

Television's biggest night is here. The 2021 Emmy Awards were announced on Sunday night, offering some of the best and most popular (descriptions that don't always line up) a chance at glory. And because television represents such a vast and varied landscape these days, this means the kind of showdowns that you just can't make up. How, exactly, does one choose between "The Mandalorian" and "The Crown"? "The Boys" and "The Handmaid's Tale"? "Ted Lasso" and "Hacks"? "WandaVision" and "The Queen's Gambit"? Thankfully, it's not our job to pick the winners. We just get to sit back and watch the results roll in, complaining and celebrating as we...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Documentary Filmmakers Lament End of Oscar and Emmy Double-Dipping Era

“Boys State,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” The Social Dilemma,” and “76 Days” all won Emmys last weekend during the Creative Arts ceremonies, but they share another distinction: They are the last documentaries able to win a statuette from the Television Academy for the same nonfiction film that successfully qualified for Academy Award consideration. The Television Academy shut down the controversial practice of awards double-dipping earlier this year, decreeing that, beginning in 2022, any documentary placed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences viewing platform for Oscar shortlist consideration, “will be deemed a theatrical motion picture and thus ineligible for...
MOVIES
Lebanon-Express

Backstage with the 2021 Emmy Awards winners

Royal drama "The Crown" and feel good comedy "Ted Lasso" nabbed the top prizes at television's Emmy awards on Sunday on a night dominated by streaming shows, British talent and rare wins by women.
TV & VIDEOS
soapsindepth.com

Catch up With GUIDING LIGHT Emmy Winner Kevin Mambo

Daytime alum Kevin Mambo will be joining host Alan Locher in The Locher Room for a special interview on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. ET!. Soap fans remember Mambo for his run as Marcus Williams on GUIDING LIGHT from 1996-98, which earned him three Daytime Emmy Award nominations and two wins for Outstanding Younger Actor. He has also appeared in the TV series LUKE CAGE and HIGH MAINTENANCE as well as in the films Cadillac Records and Nina. The talented actor and musician has also appeared on stage as the title character in the Tony-nominated Fela! as well as in Book of Mormon and The Color Purple. Mambo can currently be seen playing an NYPD detective in the Netflix series HIT & RUN. So in addition to reminiscing about Springfield, he’ll have plenty more to talk about!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Success#Darkfire Inc#Mexican#Nbc
NME

Emmys 2021: The winners, losers, snubs and successes

The Emmys returned tonight (September 19) with an in-person event for the first time since 2019, ready to celebrate the last year of television. Along the way, there were satisfying surprises and moments of joy seeing the best talent rewarded but, as with any awards ceremony, also some snubs that could have been avoided.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Cedric the Entertainer wants the Primetime Emmys to avoid "that Oscars feel"

"There was a lot of great television on in the past year and, due to the pandemic, many of us watched way more television than normal," said the The Neighborhood star of his hosting plans, in an interview with The New York Times. "We want to blend these things together — shows that you heard of but didn’t really watch, mixed with some shows that you know. Though we’re dressed up and wearing tuxedos, I don’t want that Oscars feel — that (haughty laughter) ha, ha, ha, ha." Asked if he felt that kind of elitism was turning off viewers, Cedric responded: "I was telling the writers, let’s remove the velvet rope of it all — the feeling that, when you look at these shows, this is for them. Me being on a network sitcom … streamers and cable are really what the Emmys are about, the more avant-garde things. The smart television. It started to have this feeling like people aren’t really invited in the room. We all do a job here. Some people have more serious dramatic shows that are fun and interesting to watch. And some people have veg-out, “sit down and relax” television. Let’s take the judgment out. That’s what I want to do." In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cedric the Entertainer was asked which was worse: getting called out for playing it too safe or potentially crossing a line and upsetting people? "Nowadays, it’s crossing the line, right?" he said. "It’s not bad if you’re the news for a couple of days, but you don’t want to be the guy that ruins the night or someone’s moment. At the same time, you’ve got to be yourself. As comedians, we’re up on a tightrope trying to make sure people are entertained. But, again, we’re living in a hypersensitive society. You don’t know where that line is sometimes. It moves from day to day." How does he approach material when the stakes of pissing people off are so high? "It’s almost like an English paper," he says. "You have your joke, then you look at the words and think about how you can transform them. Should I say 'yo mama' or 'a mama?' It’s about making sure the joke lands in a way that you say what you wanted to say — but you don’t necessarily direct it at anybody specifically. Or, if you do have to say something specifically, be even more specific. Make it about one person, so it’s not a general joke. You have to be careful that you’re not making general statements or a whole group of people can jump on Twitter and turn your life upside down."
MUSIC
EW.com

Bo Burnham is an Emmy winner for being the voice of our collective quarantine depression

Emmy voters must have felt seen by Bo Burnham's Inside, too. The comedian's wrenchingly relatable comedy special (if you can even call it that) picked up three awards — for variety special writing, music direction, and directing (beating out Spike Lee who helmed David Byrne's American Utopia) — at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, marking Burnham's first Emmy win(s). The special also received nominations for its editing and original music and lyrics, and is up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at next weekend's Primetime Emmys ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the 2021 Emmy Winners

After going mostly virtual for 2020’s edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmy Awards are back in-person for the 73rd annual ceremony. The pandemic certainly isn't over just yet, but with the vaccine readily available the ceremony this year was held in Los Angeles with an audience. Attendees this time around have been asked to show proof of vaccination in order to attend. Another impact of the pandemic is that there’s a smaller number of submissions this time around, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been plenty of high-profile nominations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Cynthia Erivo talks Oscar nod, Broadway success and inspirational mom

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, singer and actor Cynthia Erivo talks to Willie Geist about her Tony-winning role in “The Color Purple” on Broadway that caught the attention of Hollywood. After earning more parts on screen, Erivo has also been working on a solo album (“Ch. 1 Vs. 1”) and a children’s book (“Remember to Dream, Ebere”). Both of those works come from her heart, and are another opportunity to thank her mother for her love and support.Sept. 19, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

Ozark Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Ozark Season 3 is coming back to Netflix with ten new episodes this year. Directing the first two episodes, Jason Bateman announced the renewal on Twitter. Therefore, what can we expect to happen with the Burde family in the crime drama series? Will it continue to be a hit or not? A fact is that the Ozark team has a five-year plan but is open to extending the storyline beyond that.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
soapsindepth.com

Avery Kristen Pohl Teases Esme’s Secrets on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Esme Prince appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were eager to find out who this devious young woman is and what she’s really up to in Port Charles! And while Esme is a newcomer in town, portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl is a newcomer to soaps! “I had never even watched an episode of one,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
Variety

Catherine Davis Joins Antonio Banderas, Jaime King in ‘Banshee’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Catherine Davis has landed a leading role in the upcoming action thriller “Banshee.” She joins a cast that includes Jaime King (“Sin City”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”). The film follows a freelance assassin, codenamed Banshee (King), who is ambushed by Anthony Greene (Flanagan), a powerful mercenary who killed her father and who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb (Banderas), her former black ops mentor. Caleb went underground five years prior, triggering a race against time as Banshee must find and protect Caleb before Greene and his army of hired killers can...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy