A Greeley man is facing eight charges for allegedly stalking his ex-wife from an Evans rooftop. According to a press release from the Evans Police Department (EPD), the incident occurred around 6:18 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 16) in the 2900 block of Glendale Drive, when a female reported that her ex-husband was staring at her from the rooftop of a nearby apartment building.

GREELEY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO