Gianforte asks Biden to declare major disaster after Richard Spring fire

By Billings Gazette
Montana Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Gianforte on Friday requested President Joe Biden declare a major disaster for the state as a result of the Richard Spring fire. The Richard Spring fire burned from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21 and charred more than 170,000 acres. The fire resulted in damage and losses to power lines, utilities, pastureland, tribal fencing and public and private property in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

mtstandard.com

