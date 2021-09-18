CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain transforms herself into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShmeJ_0bzs2KQC00

In the new movie "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Jessica Chastain transforms herself into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. The story of the wife of Jim Bakker was a 10-year project for Chastain, who is also a producer on the film.

Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker earned fame, and a lot of money, through their religious broadcasting, until it all came tumbling down in a mess of scandals and fraud. Andrew Garfield plays Jim to Chastain's Tammy Faye. Both actors said they tapped into certain sympathies for the troubled preachers.

"She was hosting five hours of television every day," said Chastain. "She was struggling with drug addiction, she didn't even realize she was an addict because her doctor had prescribed everything to her. So I think for her she was just a shell of a human being when it all started to crumble down."

"We all suffer from a sense of 'not enoughness'," said Garfield. "We all suffer from this idea that we don't have enough, we're not doing enough... and we're never going to achieve our full measure in this life. And I think Jim was just a very, very plagued person in that regard. He was terrified of not being enough."

Tammy's approach to religion was welcoming to everyone, which puts her at odds with most of the evangelical community. She was the first televangelist to interview a person living with HIV/AIDS on a Christian network.

"I believe the two of them in that interview saved lives because this is a time when the U.S. government wasn't even really talking about.... the president wasn't even saying the word AIDS," said Chastain. "She was telling these people we love through anything and that's the way with Jesus. For me, I found it so incredibly important. She was a rebel 100%."

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The Eyes of Tammy Faye captures the moment the GOP got in bed with the Christian right

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain in the title role, is the latest in a burgeoning cultural project: the ongoing attempt to reexamine and reclaim the legacies of women who were wronged in recent history. Monica Lewinsky. Britney Spears. Marcia Clark. Podcasts (like Slow Burn and You’re Wrong About), documentaries (Framing Britney Spears), and based-on-a-true-story TV dramas reframe the stories that sensation-seeking media and late-night comedians pitched to the American public as a clown show, a train wreck, a lady who’s in trouble and worthy only of our gawking.
ENTERTAINMENT
CharlotteObserver.com

Review: With empathy, Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker

Tammy Faye Bakker wore a lot of makeup. It was armor — a way for a person who didn’t consider herself beautiful to simply exist in the world. So it's a particuarly a cruel irony that the mascara was also the thing that made her a target and a joke long before she and her ex-husband were brought down by brazen theft and misuse of ministry funds.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Jesus
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jim Bakker
Variety

How ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Costume Designer Channeled Tammy Faye Bakker’s Colorful Signature Style

How do you make a movie about colorful televangelist and gay icon Tammy Faye Bakker without veering into caricature? That was the challenge for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” costume designer Mitchell Travers and star and producer Jessica Chastain, who were united in their vision for the look of the film. “We never wanted it to become a parody. We came at it with love in our hearts for Tammy,” Travers says. In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield, ascended to national fame and wealth as TV preachers who built their own...
BEAUTY & FASHION
charlottemagazine.com

Editor’s Note: Where Is Jim Bakker Now, Now?

I FIND IT FASCINATING THAT Ken Garfield’s 2010 story, “Where Are They Now?: Jim Bakker,” is still one of the most-read stories on charlottemagazine.com. At fewer than 700 words, the article sits just below our annual “50 Best Restaurants in Charlotte” and right above “50 Things Every Charlottean Should Do” on the all-time top 10. That rank speaks to the phenomenon that was Bakker, the disgraced, Charlotte-based televangelist whose empire crumbled after sexual misconduct allegations, fraud conviction, and imprisonment in the late ’80s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Roots run deep on Jim and Tammy Faye Bakkers’ impact in Charlotte and Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s a story that is made for the movies, and now it’s just that. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, released Friday, chronicles the rise and fall of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, dramatizing, in large detail, what happened with the televangelist couple in Charlotte and Fort Mill, how they started, and how scandal would eventually bring down the empire they built.
FORT MILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
mspmag.com

Exploring Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker's Minnesota Roots

These days, the sidewalks of North Central University reverberate with the sounds of construction workers ripping up a road, shouts from a nearby skate park, and cars fighting rush hour traffic. This campus, which is in Elliot Park on the southeastern end of downtown Minneapolis, likely had a much softer buzz when Tammy Faye LaValley first stepped onto it in the fall of 1960.
MINNESOTA STATE
Houston Chronicle

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' revisits 1980s televangelists with a mix of camp and thoughtfulness

For audiences of a certain age, the name Tammy Faye Bakker is a metonym for any number of women in the 1980s and 1990s who became famous for a particular brand of gilded excess and gobsmacking lack of self-awareness: Along with Imelda Marcos, Leona Helmsley and Ivana Trump, Bakker - who with her husband Jim became wealthy as hugely popular televangelists - came packaged as a ready-made cartoon. Affecting the exaggerated power-suit shoulder pads of the era, her face spackled with layers of makeup and false eyelashes, Bakker became all the more of a tabloid piñata when the empire she built with Jim was destroyed amid his sexual and financial misdeeds.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Tammy Faye Messner and Jim Bakker's Kids Open up About Their Traumatic Childhood

There are more than a few women in history who have received way less credit than they deserve, but Tammy Faye Messner (formerly Tammy Faye Bakker) is finally getting her flowers in a new biopic. The Eyes of Tammy Faye premiered in theaters on Friday, Sept. 17, and it gives fans a glimpse into the life of Jim Bakker’s beloved wife, who died of cancer in 20017.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sandiegouniontribune.com

Review: Jessica Chastain makes an eye-popping ‘Tammy Faye,’ but this biopic wobbles

The California Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. Near the beginning of “The Eyes...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Talking Jessica Chastain's 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' With Director Michael Showalter

Director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Search Party) joins the show to discuss his latest, The Eyes of Tammey Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Stick around for the bulk the show where we talk about Christopher Nolan shifting to Universal Studios for his next film following his apparent fallout with his long-time home at Warner Bros. The deal reportedly came with a laundry list of demands which will provide an interesting stress test for the future of the theatrical market.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' Interviews With Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield of “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” sit down with CinemaBlend's Managing Editor Sean O’Connell to discuss what it was like portraying infamous, once-disgraced televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker. 00:00 - Intro. 00:12 - Jessica Chastain on Shooting in Charlotte, NC. 01:33 - Andrew Garfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
crossroadstoday.com

Charlie Sheen confirms daughter Sam has moved in

Charlie Sheen is “having a ball” with his daughter Sam. The former ‘Two and a Half Men’ actor has confirmed his 17-year-old offspring has moved out of her mother Denise Richards’ house and is currently living with him and has dropped out of high school after the teenager caused a stir last week when she claimed she was “trapped in an abusive household”.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willie Garson’s Son: Everything To Know About The Actor’s Kid After ‘SATC’ Star’s Death

Everything to know about late actor Willie Garson’s son Nathen, who penned a heartfelt tribute to his father following his death on September 21. Actor Willie Garson died on September 21, sending sadness across Hollywood. He was 57. Beloved for his role as Stanford Blatch, BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series Sex and the City, the late actor’s death was confirmed by family and friends on Tuesday. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Following the sad news, Willie’s son Nathen Garson, 20, penned a touching tribute to him on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos of the late star.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy