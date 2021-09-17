BC-Daily Register
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%. %L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%. %L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%. %L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%. %L056%%1-month yld% %0.06% %0.06% %0.06%. %L005%%3-month Disc% %0.04% %0.04% %0.05%. %L057%%3-month yld% %0.04% %0.04% %0.05%. %L006%%6-month disc% %0.05% %0.05% %0.06%. %L058%%6-month yld% %0.05% %0.05% %0.06%. %L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%. %L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%. %L009% %1-year% %0.06% %0.06% %0.06%. %L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%. %L011% %1-year% %0.07% %0.07% %0.08%. %L012% %2-year% %0.23% %0.23% %0.23%. %L055% %3-year% %0.47% %0.46% %0.45%. %L013% %5-year% %0.88% %0.84% %0.82%. %L014% %10-year%...www.heraldstandard.com
Comments / 0