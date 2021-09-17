Chapman Fall Festival features auto show, parade and more

CHAPMAN — The annual Chapman Fall Festival kicks off Saturday morning (Sept. 18) with kids activities and registration for the auto show at 10 a.m. The Baptist Church on Prairie Street will host inflatable bouncers, mini golf and a Teddy bear mobile from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with face painting available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other activities along Prairie Street include frog/toad races at noon (bring your own frogs!), a pedal tractor pull at 3 p.m., raffles, antique tractor and equipment display, and mini train rides sponsored by Bader Park.