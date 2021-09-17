Ravens put CB Chris Westry on IR after knee injury

It was a harrowing victory in overtime for the Las Vegas Raiders over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, and it's one they'll remember for a long time to come. Unfortunately, however, they didn't come away unscathed -- having most notably lost defensive lineman Gerald McCoy to a season-ending knee injury. One day after receiving that bad news, they're dealing with more, but this time it's on backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. As the Raiders ready to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, they'll have to do so without Mariota, and for several games thereafter.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO