CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size Worth To Reach USD 91.96 Million By 2027

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Biodegradable Mulch Films market is forecast to reach USD 91.96 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing rate of population, along with diminishing agricultural land, has coerced the farmers to increase their productivities using the outputs of this industry. Major factors driving the global industry include rising environmental concerns and expanding interests for biodegradable and ecological produce. Besides, the rising interest in the agrarian division for better yield of harvests in fitting conditions is a major driver for the global industry.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Polyaspartic Coatings Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

The global Polyaspartic Coatings market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Polyaspartic Coatings market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Emulsion Adhesives Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The global Emulsion Adhesives market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Emulsion Adhesives market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Home Healthcare Market to Reach USD 274.7 billion by 2025 - Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Emerging Trends

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global home healthcare market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Technical Textile Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Technical Textile market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Technical Textile market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Product Market#Market Trends#Key Market#Reports And Data#Nurseries#Cagr#Usd Million
atlantanews.net

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Isononanoic Acid Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skin care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Native Collagen Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Native Collagen Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2027

The 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 124.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.75% during the projected timeline, from its valuation of USD 12.48 billion in 2019. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The augmented demand for high-performance computers for purposes such as monitoring, gaming, and programming, among others, is further propelling the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory chip market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

The Next 10 Years To See Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Enter The Growth Absorption Spectrum (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Microporous Insulation Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2028 | Reports and Data

A new report titled global Microporous Insulation market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The objective of this report is to help readers improve their industry's performance by focusing on important business parameters including technological advancements, current market trends, limitations and key players over the forecast period. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Expected To Reach USD 2.18 Billion By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Seafood comprises of all bony fishes, mollusks and shellfishes. Millions of people across the globe depend on these as their primary nutrient source. Health benefits provided by these foods are the major reason for their increasing demand. It is a good source of protein and contains less fat as compared to other animal protein sources. It is highly beneficial for heart patients on account of its low cholesterol. Additionally, it contains essential vitamins necessary for human bodies such as vitamin B, iodine, zinc, and potassium. A rise in disposable income has led to high demand for these products in developing economies. Growing heart diseases and cholesterol has urged people to shift to more nutritious and healthy products for consumption. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of aquatic food items coupled with the introduction of new processing techniques is expected to drive the industry for processed seafood equipment. Increasing investments and expansion of the seafood processing industry is expected to drive the growth for processed seafood market. For example, on April 23, 2018, Hofseth Aalesund AS announced about its investment plans in BAADER, one of the leading food processing companies; this investment is expected to expand the production capacity of the fillet.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Hyperimmune Globulins market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Network Security Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2027

The Network Security Market size is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 10.2%, growing from USD 168.27 billion in 2019 to attain a valuation of USD 273.58 billion by 2027. The market growth is majorly driven by the requirement for stringent data protection and increasing incidences of cyber-terrorism. Due to the rising incidences of hacking and data breaching, the market for network security has been gaining traction over the last decade. Due to the growing virtualization and digital transformation, the need for network security solutions for cloud technology and BYOD is increasing exponentially.
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

Ventilator Components Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Ventilator Components Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Ventilator Components market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Sales Revenue to Touch $6,879 Million By 2023 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 2023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Companies, Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

The recently published global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market, Worth, Size by Manufacture, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020-2028

The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is expected to reach USD 46.95 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a sturdy engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer that is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products which are used in a diverse range of end-use applications.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy