Hastings Raider senior Axel Arnold is this week’s Athlete of the Week after he helped lead the Raider football team to a 21-0, home-opener win over Apple Valley last Thursday night. He was 9-for-15 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the victory while rushing 12 times for 85 yards. Arnold returns for his second year as quarterback for Hastings and has thrown for 211 yards and three touchdowns while running the ball 20 times for over 100 yards so far this fall. Below he talks football and his senior year with school back to normal.

HASTINGS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO