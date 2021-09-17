CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Allergy Diagnostics Market worth $8.2 billion by 2026 - Rising Environmental Pollution Levels

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

According to the new market research report "Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, ELISA Analyzer, Luminometer), Service), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets. , the Allergy Diagnostics Market is...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Waste Management Market is Projected to Reach $542.7 Billion by 2026 | Waste Management, Veolia, Republic Services, SUEZ, Waste Connections

According to the new market research report "Waste Management Market by Waste (Hazardous, E-waste, Plastic, Bio-medical), Service (Open dumping, Incineration, Landfill, Recycling), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Waste Management Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the Waste Management Market include stringent regulations of governments worldwide for better management of waste and initiate environmental protection; strong focus of several governments to conduct awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management; technological advances and shortened life cycle of electronic products help in increasing e-waste.
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Thin Wall Packaging Market Worth To Reach USD 61.32 Billion By 2026 Report by Reports And Data

The global thin wall packaging market is forecast to reach USD 61.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Thin wall packaging solution helps protect goods from physical damage and contamination during freight. Rising demand for pre-packaged food is driving the market for thin wall packaging. Thin wall packaging technology is used mainly to protect goods from contamination from an external source. It also protects the content from physical damage as well.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Car T Cell Therapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Car T Cell Therapy Market is destined to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 18% between 2019 to 2026. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Test#Allergies#Market Research#Market Trends#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#North America#The Middle East Africa#Biomerieux Sa#Neogen Corporation#Eurofins Scientific#Minaris Medical America#Hob Biotech Group Corp#Hycor Biomedical#Biopharm Ag#Acon Laboratories#Lincoln Diagnostics#Astra Biotech Gmbh#Erba Group
atlantanews.net

Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix

Latest published market study on Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Sunyard, VeriFone Systems, First Data, Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix, PAX Technology, Landi, VISIONTEK, DIGITAL DINING, CASIO, Data Logic, Motorola Solutions, NEC Corporation, Newland Group, Honeywell, Xinguodu Technology, Ingenico, Fujitsu & NCR.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aircraft Systems Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Raytheon, Parker

Latest published market study on Global Aircraft Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Aircraft Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Alcatel Alenia Space (THALES), UTAS, Northrop Grumman, Gifas, Honeywell, Raytheon, THALES, Safran, Liebherr group, Rockwell Collins, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE & Parker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Holograms Market Seeking Excellent Growth | AV Concepts, Konica Minolta, Qualcomm

Latest published market study on Global Holograms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Holograms space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Holoxica, AV Concepts, Konica Minolta Inc, Qualcomm, Musion Das Hologram Ltd, Provision Holdings Inc, Eon Reality Inc., Zebra Imaging, Realview Imaging Ltd. & ViewSonic Corp..
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

UHT Milk Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Nestle, Lactalis Group, Amul, Sodiaal Group

UHT (Ultra-high temperature) milk is also called as ultra-pasteurized milk. Ultra-high temperature pasteurisation is food technology which liquid by heating it above 135 Â°C (275 Â°F). This temperature is essential to kill many bacterial endospores for 2 to 5 seconds. This pasteurisation process allows milk to be shelf stable. This milk can be stored without refrigeration for months without spoiling. Its Long-life is mainly due to high temperature heating and aseptic packaging. Increasing adoptions for longer shelf life milk products has impacted on the demand for UHT milk in positive manner. In addition, increasing demand for milk and rising milk production with technological advancements driving the market growth.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Retail POS Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Vend, ShopKeep, Verifone, Cegid

Retail POS software helps retailers in providing a user-friendly interface to offer a better retail experience. The software allows the retailer to manage the daily business operation with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness. It also provides accurate insight and analytics avoiding the paperwork and hence reducing human errors. It can be operated on mobile and desktop both with equal ease along with delivering the transaction updates and customer feedbacks and other notifications.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Airfreight Forwarding Market Is Thriving Worldwide | NIPPON EXPRESS, DACHSER, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Latest published market study on Global Airfreight Forwarding Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Airfreight Forwarding space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Sinotrans, Dimerco, DB Schenker, NIPPON EXPRESS, DACHSER, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, DSV, CJ Korea Express, GEODIS, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Deutsche Post DHL Group, CEVA Logistics & Kuehne + Nagel.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Expected To Reach USD 2.18 Billion By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Seafood comprises of all bony fishes, mollusks and shellfishes. Millions of people across the globe depend on these as their primary nutrient source. Health benefits provided by these foods are the major reason for their increasing demand. It is a good source of protein and contains less fat as compared to other animal protein sources. It is highly beneficial for heart patients on account of its low cholesterol. Additionally, it contains essential vitamins necessary for human bodies such as vitamin B, iodine, zinc, and potassium. A rise in disposable income has led to high demand for these products in developing economies. Growing heart diseases and cholesterol has urged people to shift to more nutritious and healthy products for consumption. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of aquatic food items coupled with the introduction of new processing techniques is expected to drive the industry for processed seafood equipment. Increasing investments and expansion of the seafood processing industry is expected to drive the growth for processed seafood market. For example, on April 23, 2018, Hofseth Aalesund AS announced about its investment plans in BAADER, one of the leading food processing companies; this investment is expected to expand the production capacity of the fillet.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Automotive Camera Module Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive Camera Module Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Camera Module's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive Camera Module includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026

According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, Business Model, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing need for high-security industrial vending machines in data centers, increasing use of point-of-use inventory management and tracking solutions for industrial and safety supplies, and integration of IoT and cloud infrastructure into industrial vending machines.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Network Security Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2027

The Network Security Market size is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 10.2%, growing from USD 168.27 billion in 2019 to attain a valuation of USD 273.58 billion by 2027. The market growth is majorly driven by the requirement for stringent data protection and increasing incidences of cyber-terrorism. Due to the rising incidences of hacking and data breaching, the market for network security has been gaining traction over the last decade. Due to the growing virtualization and digital transformation, the need for network security solutions for cloud technology and BYOD is increasing exponentially.
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Real Estate Property Management Software Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Fiserv, IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2

Latest published market study on Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are TenantCloud, Fiserv Inc., IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2, SHIFT Next Level Innovations, Corrigo, AMSI Property Management, Ensoware, MRI Software, LLC, iStaging, Bookalet, Accruent Inc., TOPS Software, GENKAN, RealPage, Inc., Oracle Corp, Yardi Systems, Inc., Argus Financial Software, Rosmiman Software & CoStar Group.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mobile Entertainment Market Is Booming Worldwide with Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Mobile Entertainment Market with latest edition released by AMA. Mobile Entertainment Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Mobile Entertainment industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Mobile Entertainment producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Mobile Entertainment Market covering extremely significant parameters.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy