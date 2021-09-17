The Power of Our Platforms to Steward Sustainable Change

Over the past 18 months or so, we have all been witnesses to an acute and global reckoning. A pandemic has torn its way through every single corner of our society, and the dueling trumpet horns of America’s racial divide and gender gap have blasted their painful refrains perhaps more broadly than ever. While 2020 and 2021 will likely go on record as two of the most challenging years in recent memory for many, they were decidedly unique in ushering in one particular triumph: Much larger audiences and organizations have finally begun to discuss, accept, and even embrace some of the inclusion and equity changes that for decades we have been calling for.