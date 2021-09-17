Five Star Hotel Market is Booming Worldwide with Marriott International, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group

Radisson Hotel Group reached the milestone of 100 operating hotels in India with the opening of Radisson Bhopal. With more than 20 years in operation, Radisson Hotel Group is one of the leading international hotel groups in the country with seven distinct brands and a presence across over 60 locations encompassing key business, leisure and gateway centers. Boasting one of the most widely connected domestic network in India, the Group has been growing at an exceptional momentum with plans to open 14 new hotels in 2021 and more than 60 hotels in the next five years.

