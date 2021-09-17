CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Edible Insects For Animal Feed Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

 8 days ago

Manufacturers in the global edible insects for animal feed market are accelerating their growth by increasing their offerings in the commercial market. This is being witnessed mainly in Europe, where insect-based feed manufacturers are improving the commercialization of insect-based proteins. The authentication of insect proteins for use in aquafeed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and EU member states is anticipated to drive the growth of the global edible insects for animal feed market.

