CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst convicted of murder

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78 and frail, will likely...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Real estate heir Robert Durst is found GUILTY of murder over 2000 shooting of confidante Susan Berman but wasn't in court to hear verdict after contact with driver who has COVID

Real estate heir Robert Durst has been found guilty of the 2000 murder of a confidante who threatened to retract her alibi over the 1982 killing of his wife. He wasn't present when the Los Angeles jury reached a verdict Friday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir. Jurors deliberated about seven hours over three days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Mountain News

Robert Durst, New York real estate heir who prosecutors say confessed in HBO documentary, found guilty of best friend's murder

Robert Durst, the estranged heir of one of New York’s wealthiest real estate empires, was convicted of murder Friday in the execution-style slaying of his best friend more than two decades ago. Jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court reached a verdict on their third half-day of deliberations following a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheWrap

‘The Jinx’ Director Andrew Jarecki Applauds Robert Durst’s Murder Conviction

Andrew Jarecki, who produced and directed “The Jinx,” the 2015 documentary miniseries about Robert Durst, applauded Durst’s Friday murder conviction on Saturday. In a statement to TheWrap, he said, “When we started investigating this story sixteen years ago, we had no idea we would discover evidence that would lead to this prosecution. Bob Durst had been suspected of three murders but never held accountable. In 2010 I interviewed him for over 20 hours for ‘The Jinx’ and he said many incriminating things. When we dug further into the story and found evidence that tied him to the murder of his best friend Susan Berman, we searched for a prosecutor we felt could handle this kind of complex case and found John Lewin, a cold case expert in the LA district attorney’s office and his team. We agreed to share the evidence with them, and today’s verdict is the result of that effort.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
AFP

Ex-cop convicted of George Floyd's murder files appeal

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial earlier this year in a case that roiled the United States and laid bare deep racial divisions. The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020 went viral after being caught on camera and sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades. Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction Thursday night with a Minnesota district court, on the last day he was able to do so. He accuses the state of prejudicial misconduct and lists multiple issues with the jury selected for the trial, among other objections.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dallas News

‘You should die in a locked closet’: Dallas judge admonished for comments made to a murder defendant

Texas’ Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished a Dallas judge Friday for telling a man sentenced to life in prison that he should die in a locked closet. Chief Justice Robert Burns III, of Dallas’ Fifth Court of Appeals, was a criminal district court judge when he sentenced Charles Wayne Phifer to life in prison without parole, a punishment Burns said wasn’t severe enough.
DALLAS, TX
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Durst
Person
Susan Berman
Chicago Tribune

Ex-Prisons officer suspected of leaking R. Kelly’s jail communications to blogger, federal records show

R&B superstar R. Kelly had been locked up at Chicago’s federal jail for four months when a popular YouTube personality touted an inside scoop on the singer’s tumultuous relationship with two girlfriends still living in his high-rise apartment. Apparently wanting to keep the women in his camp, Kelly allegedly had a friend bring $1,500 in cash to the Trump Tower residence to help pay their ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Superior Court#Hbo#The Durst Organization
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy