Venom 2 Teaser Expands Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Picking up where the 2018 movie left off, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will see Tom Hardy face off against another extra-terrestrial inflicted being named Carnage (Woody Harrelson). However, despite showing a battle between two of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, Spider-Man himself won’t be involved in the upcoming action movie – at least for now. In an interview with IGN, director Andy Serkis teased that although the web-slinger won’t appear in Venom 2, we can expect to see him collide with Venom in the future.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO