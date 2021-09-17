CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venom 2 Teaser Expands Sony's Spider-Man Universe

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony's Spider-Man Universe is expanding. A two-week teaser for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, only in theaters October 1, hints the symbiotic bond between Sony's spin-off universe of Marvel characters and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe is swinging towards a Venom versus Spider-Man showdown. The long-rumored cinematic crossover — or a merging of the universes home to comic book archenemies Venom (Tom Hardy) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) — comes after Hardy hinted he would sink his teeth into the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-produced Spider-Man franchise firmly set in the MCU.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine May Share Universe

Insomniac Games revealed recently that it is simultaneously working on two pretty major projects for PlayStation 5 with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine. Both titles continue the developer's trend of collaborating with Marvel Games on characters that belong to the iconic comic book brand. However, it's with the advent of Marvel's Wolverine that it seems like the studio might be in the process of creating its own shared universe for these characters.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Venom Director Confirms Crossover Film with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel fans have been dying to see a "proper" live-action showdown between Spider-Man and Venom but for the longest time, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' partnership has prevented it from happening. However, there's a huge possibility that it could finally happen after Venom: Let There Be Carnage and according to director Andy Serkis himself, it's bound to happen one way or another.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Andy Serkis says Venom and Spider-Man movie is “gonna happen”

Picking up where the 2018 movie left off, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will see Tom Hardy face off against another extra-terrestrial inflicted being named Carnage (Woody Harrelson). However, despite showing a battle between two of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, Spider-Man himself won’t be involved in the upcoming action movie – at least for now. In an interview with IGN, director Andy Serkis teased that although the web-slinger won’t appear in Venom 2, we can expect to see him collide with Venom in the future.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy’s Venom Confirmed To Meet Spider-Man In Future Movie

The upcoming Sony Pictures film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is debuting on October 15th, and with just a month to go until the big premiere, fans are talking about the big fight between Venom and Carnage. In the movie, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock has seemingly adjusted to life with the symbiote. Of course, that was the premise of the first movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Tom Hardy
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Tom Hardy Explains How ‘Venom’ Movies Are Linked To ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Hardy has a theory about how his Venom movies are connected to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies. The 2018 film Venom launched Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which gives the studio the right to incorporate the character into their own web of films separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Let There Be Carnage star spoke with ET Canada about the movie’s upcoming release, while also suggesting that Venom could potentially be linked to the version of Spidey currently in the MCU.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Venom 2’s Andy Serkis Gives Hope To Spider-Man Fans Who Want A Crossover

The Venom franchise currently exists outside of a known Spider-Man universe, but fans lining up to see Tom Hardy as the titular symbiote all seem to be asking for a crossover between the wallcrawler and his constantly starving counterpart. Right now, that’s impossible to pull off, though Andy Serkis, the director of the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, teases fans that such a movie will happen… eventually.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Venom 3 Will Likely Enter the Marvel Multiverse According to Tom Hardy

Despite Venom: Let There Be Carnage not even being released yet, talk has already turned to a potential third movie in the franchise, and star Tom Hardy has teased the potential arrival of the multiverse. While the actor did not specifically mention Spider-Man, he did allude to a multiversal crossover perhaps being the only way to continue Venom's story on the big screen, and increase the stakes come Venom 3.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Spidey#Ssu#No Way Home#Mcu
MovieWeb

Venom Will Meet Spider-Man on the Big Screen, But Andy Serkis Won't Rush It

Earlier in the week, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis says it's just a matter of time before Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock meets Spider-Man. As of now, Hardy's incarnation of Venom is in a standalone universe that has not yet acknowledged the existence of Peter Parker. Given that epic crossover movies are quickly becoming the norm in Hollywood, many Marvel fans feel that Spidey and Venom will cross paths someday, perhaps with Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Sony Teases Venom Is Now In The MCU

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Sony is now teasing Venom in the MCU in a teaser. In TWO weeks, “the universe is expanding in Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” it said. On the surface, the “universe” could be Sony’s own series of Spider-Man spin-offs such as the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy