Venom 2 Teaser Expands Sony's Spider-Man Universe
Sony's Spider-Man Universe is expanding. A two-week teaser for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, only in theaters October 1, hints the symbiotic bond between Sony's spin-off universe of Marvel characters and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe is swinging towards a Venom versus Spider-Man showdown. The long-rumored cinematic crossover — or a merging of the universes home to comic book archenemies Venom (Tom Hardy) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) — comes after Hardy hinted he would sink his teeth into the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-produced Spider-Man franchise firmly set in the MCU.comicbook.com
Comments / 0