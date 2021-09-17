CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. jury convicts real estate heir Robert Durst of murder

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78, will likely die in...

New York Post

Woman accused of killing newborn, trashing body after home birth

An upstate New York woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn son by fracturing his skull shortly after giving birth at home — and then dumping his body in a basement trash can, officials said. Andee Wright, 30, of Tonawanda, was charged with two counts of...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
