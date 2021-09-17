CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Habitat for Humanity celebrates home completion

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Governor Aiken Park neighborhood has a squeaky-clean, three-bedroom house freshly added to its ranks, with completion of Aiken County Habitat for Humanity's 131st home. Several Habitat boosters were part of a Friday gathering at the home site, congratulating the aspiring homeowners as they prepared to receive the house keys and – in keeping with Habitat tradition – a Bible. One of the two homeowners, regarding the media, asked not to be shown in a picture or identified by name.

