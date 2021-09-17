CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear the Walking Dead Gives Morgan's Baby a New Nickname

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear the Walking Dead gives a new meaning to the "nuclear family" when Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) adjust to life as a parenting couple in Season 7. When we last saw them as survivors of the nuclear warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) to end Season 6, Morgan and Grace hunkered down in the USS Pennsylvania — the beached submarine where Teddy turned Texas into ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse. After the stillborn death of Grace's daughter Athena, who absorbed a lethal amount of radiation from her mother, Morgan and a grieving Grace adopted Baby Morgan: the orphaned daughter of Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) and Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales).

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Felt "Betrayed" by Daryl's Dog

Bad Dog! The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus says he felt "betrayed" by man's best friend when Daryl (Reedus) reconnects with his dog's original owner: Leah (Lynn Collins). In Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," Daryl and Dog sniff out a familiar face when Leah returns after vanishing in the Season 10 episode "Find Me." Leah leaves Dog in the cabin where she and Daryl spark a romance, and when his old flame returns in Season 11, it's with the Reapers — a squad of scary-masked mercenaries who are "The Chosen Ones" commanded by Pope (Ritchie Coster). Daryl tries to leave with Dog, but he stays by Leah's side. That's ruff.
PETS
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Drops Ghastly Trailer For Season 7

Can there be anything left after a nuclear zombie apocalypse?. Horror fans still have to wait about a month for that answer. Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead premieres Oct. 17, according to comicbook.com, but a wild trailer for the new season–seen on this page–may shed some light on what lies ahead.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for The Walking Dead star's new Netflix horror movie

The Walking Dead's Sydney Park has swapped zombies for vengeful, murderous teens in her upcoming Netflix horror, There's Someone Inside Your House. Ahead of the movie's fittingly spooky release next month, a brand new trailer for the Patrick Brice-directed project is here, starring Sydney Park as the lead Makani Young.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fear Season 7 Sends "Shockwaves" Through The Walking Dead Universe

Fear the CRM. The Civic Republic Military touches back down on Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, set in the fallout of the ten warheads that Teddy (John Glover) detonated across the Texas landscape to bring about his vision for "the beginning": the nuclear zombie apocalypse. As Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) try to rebuild their world in their own way, surviving in a new reality where breathing is just as deadly as the walkers they face, Morgan and Grace (Karen David) will come face-to-face with the CRM in a season that will "send shockwaves" throughout the Walking Dead Universe.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First look at The Walking Dead star in new Sky movie

We just got our first look at the actor behind one of The Walking Dead's creepiest characters going in a totally new direction to Save The Cinema in the upcoming Sky movie, set for release early next year. Samantha Morton appears in a brand new first-look snap at the film,...
MOVIES
film-book.com

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD: Season 7 TV Spot: The New Season of AMC’s Horror TV Series Begins on Oct 17

Fear The Walking: Season 7 TV Spot and Premiere Date. AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead: Season 7 TV show commercial and the season premiere date have been released. Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Alexa Nisenson, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Colby Minifie, Christine Evangelista, and Ruben Blades.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Does Daryl's Dog Die on The Walking Dead?

Does the dog die on The Walking Dead? Spoiler warning: read on to find out if there's any animal harm in Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." If Dog dies, we riot. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog track down an old friend and get captured by the Reapers, the squad of human-hunting killers who are Pope's (Ritchie Coster) "Chosen Ones" baptized by fire. After Walking Dead viewers voted Daryl's dog as the fan-favorite they're most worried about dying in Season 11, Reedus said on Talking Dead, "I think [Daryl] would go to any lengths to protect Dog. He's been out in the woods, that dog has been his best buddy. I think if anybody hurt the dog he would just go ballistic, apesh*t."
TV SERIES
laconiadailysun.com

‘The Walking Dead’: Daryl’s Back on ‘Easy Street’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 4, “Rendition.”]. First, it was Woodbury. Then, it was the Saviors (and their dog food sandwiches, and “Easy Street” on repeat). And now Daryl (Norman Reedus) has been captured by yet another enemy group. But this time, there’s a twist.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pope's Punishment and Daryl's Baptism by Fire on The Walking Dead

Things get heated when Pope (Ritchie Coster) throws Daryl (Norman Reedus) out of the frying pan and into the fire on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." A Reaper reunion with Leah (Lynn Collins) brings Daryl to the Meridian, where Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the Wardens lived until just before Season 10. It's now home base to Pope and The Chosen Ones, the true name of Pope's squad of mercenaries forged by fire and ordained by God, and it's there that Daryl has his baptism by fire when he's locked inside a burning shed with Leah.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘The Walking Dead’: Lynn Collins Discusses Leah’s Surprising Return

Most The Walking Dead fans probably expected that Lynn Collins’ Leah didn’t disappear forever at the end of last season’s “Find Me.” The first official romantic interest for Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in ten seasons of the series wasn’t just going to wander off into the woods and never be heard from again. But it’s distinctly possible that nobody predicted the big twist — and spoilers past this point — that Leah is a member of new villains, The Reapers.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The Look of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ in Season 7 Will Remind You of ‘Mad Max’

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands now. The thrilling sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead ended with a—literal—bang. And the 10 nuclear warheads...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why does The Walking Dead keep recycling Daryl Dixon’s storyline?

The Walking Dead has taken Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) through many growing pains throughout the series. We’ve watched this character grow and become a leader and family member to many people he would have never encountered before the outbreak. So, with all this growth and potential for greatness, why give him the same tired storyline?
TV SERIES

