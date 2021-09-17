Fear the Walking Dead Gives Morgan's Baby a New Nickname
Fear the Walking Dead gives a new meaning to the "nuclear family" when Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) adjust to life as a parenting couple in Season 7. When we last saw them as survivors of the nuclear warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) to end Season 6, Morgan and Grace hunkered down in the USS Pennsylvania — the beached submarine where Teddy turned Texas into ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse. After the stillborn death of Grace's daughter Athena, who absorbed a lethal amount of radiation from her mother, Morgan and a grieving Grace adopted Baby Morgan: the orphaned daughter of Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) and Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales).
