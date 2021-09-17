Fear the Walking Dead Gives Morgan's Baby a New Nickname

Does the dog die on The Walking Dead? Spoiler warning: read on to find out if there's any animal harm in Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." If Dog dies, we riot. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog track down an old friend and get captured by the Reapers, the squad of human-hunting killers who are Pope's (Ritchie Coster) "Chosen Ones" baptized by fire. After Walking Dead viewers voted Daryl's dog as the fan-favorite they're most worried about dying in Season 11, Reedus said on Talking Dead, "I think [Daryl] would go to any lengths to protect Dog. He's been out in the woods, that dog has been his best buddy. I think if anybody hurt the dog he would just go ballistic, apesh*t."

