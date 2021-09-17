Shang-Chi Director Praises Tony Leung in Touching Post Featuring Behind-the-Scenes Photos
Ever since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released earlier this month, director Destin Daniel Cretton has taken to Instagram to praise various members of the cast and crew. Not only did Cretton reveal that his sister worked on the film, but he also shared some love for Akwafina (Katy) and said working with Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery) was a "highlight of my life". Cretton's latest tribute post is in honor of Tony Leung, who plays Shang-Chi's father Wenwu in the film. Cretton shared some kind words for the iconic actor and included behind-the-scenes photos of them working together.comicbook.com
