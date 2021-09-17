Shang-Chi Director Praises Tony Leung in Touching Post Featuring Behind-the-Scenes Photos

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There is a lot to love about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from all those hilarious Awkwafina lines, to one of the most emotionally complicated villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the undeniable charm of star Simu Liu. One part of the movie that seems to be getting a lot of attention is the amazing bus scene early on in the movie where Shang-Chi reveals his true self when taking on a group of his father’s Ten Rings soldiers who have come for the pendant. If you are a fan of that sequence (you know you are) and want more of that type of action, I have some good news for you. Below is a collection of nine awesome fight sequences that are similar to the bus scene in one way or another. But heads up - there are minor spoilers for Shang-Chi below...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO