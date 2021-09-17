CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Director Praises Tony Leung in Touching Post Featuring Behind-the-Scenes Photos

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released earlier this month, director Destin Daniel Cretton has taken to Instagram to praise various members of the cast and crew. Not only did Cretton reveal that his sister worked on the film, but he also shared some love for Akwafina (Katy) and said working with Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery) was a "highlight of my life". Cretton's latest tribute post is in honor of Tony Leung, who plays Shang-Chi's father Wenwu in the film. Cretton shared some kind words for the iconic actor and included behind-the-scenes photos of them working together.

uscannenbergmedia.com

Why the ‘Shang-Chi’ fight scenes are more than meets the eye

This article contains spoilers for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is a thoroughly Asian American affair. Not only does it feature on- and off-camera representation, but it also nods to the Chinese wuxia genre that originated thousands of years prior to the film’s Labor Day weekend release.
COMBAT SPORTS

