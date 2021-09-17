The Warthog From the "Halo" Games Is Now a Reality

The upcoming release of Halo Infinite has only increased demand for the constantly sold-out Xbox Series X, and the new limited-edition Halo Infinite Series X console was no exception, selling out soon after preorders opened. If you weren't able to secure an order for the $550 Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle early on, you may not have another chance for some time. A Microsoft representative said, "Due to high demand, all preorders that have been listed have sold out very quickly. Check with your favorite retailer for additional details and availability." The official Xbox manufacturer account has been replying to customer questions at GameStop and Amazon with a similar message.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO