Public Safety

Suspected of killing wife, acquitted of killing neighbor, NY millionaire Robert Durst convicted of best friend’s murder

The Decatur Daily
 8 days ago

Suspected of killing wife, acquitted of killing neighbor, NY millionaire Robert Durst convicted of best friend's murder.

NBC Bay Area

Robert Durst Found Guilty of First Degree Murder in Killing of Longtime Friend

New York real estate scion Robert Durst was found guilty in the killing of a longtime friend in her home in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles nearly 21 years ago. Jurors spent less than six hours discussing the case since it was handed to them Tuesday afternoon following 3 1/2 days of closing arguments by attorneys. The panel did not deliberate on Thursday.
AFP

Ex-cop convicted of George Floyd's murder files appeal

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial earlier this year in a case that roiled the United States and laid bare deep racial divisions. The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020 went viral after being caught on camera and sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades. Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction Thursday night with a Minnesota district court, on the last day he was able to do so. He accuses the state of prejudicial misconduct and lists multiple issues with the jury selected for the trial, among other objections.
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
Person
Robert Durst
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
dreddsinfo.com

Mother Attacks Mountain Lion After It Drags Her Five-Year-Old Son Across Lawn

A California mother held nothing back after attacking a mountain lion with her bare hands when she saw the big cat dragging her son across their front lawn. The incident took place in Calabasas on Thursday when the woman spotted the mountain lion attacking her five-year-old son while he was playing near his home.
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Millionaire
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
Davenport Journal

Man sentenced for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, stuffing her in a suitcase while she was still alive and dumping her in the woods to die

An evil person put his ex-girlfriend through absolute horror by stuffing her inside a suitcase in the final moments of her life. When the incident took place, the 26-year-old man was working as a short-order cook and cashier at a restaurant. His girlfriend was working at a bookstore and dreamed of becoming a tattoo artist. About nine months after they broke up, the violent altercation took place between them, and the defendant was also accused of kidnapping the young woman.
NewsBreak
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Friend Reports Brian Laundrie Left House Without Cellphone or Wallet

Sources close to the family of Brian Laundrie are revealing pertinent information that could aid in the search for the person of interest. Since Laundrie went missing, the FBI and Florida police have yet to find any sign of the 23-year-old following the death of Gabby Petito. So far, authorities have thoroughly searched the Carlton Reserve. However, after a week of searching, they haven’t found any trace that Laundrie its 25,000-acre swampland. As a result, they’re taking a closer look at any tips they’ve received about Laundrie prior to and after his disappearance.
