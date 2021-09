Ashley Lee, organizer for Family Food Truck Night, said the weekly summertime event has grown significantly since it began five years ago. Lee said she thinks having a larger variety of food trucks, the addition of live music and changing the location to Canyon Lake Park have all helped more people attend the food truck night. “This year we had a huge response to the event, and it's just been awesome to watch it grow every year,” Lee said.

