A relatively small number of landlords have accounted for a large share of eviction filings in Maricopa County, according to a national study. Based on analysis from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, the 100 property owners and managers with the most eviction filings are responsible for more than one-quarter of the total since the end of June. They are also accountable for more than 20% of all eviction filings since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO