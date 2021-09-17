COVID-19 deaths in WVa this month double that from August

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s pandemic death roll rose by 20 on Friday, the largest reported single-day increase in months. The state on Friday also reported 885 additional confirmed cases, the largest one-day increase in a week and substantially higher than the recent daily average. The state’s pandemic totals increased to nearly 240,000 cases and just over 4,600 deaths. The last time the state’s daily report on additional deaths was larger was in May when the total jumped by 114 after an audit. Before that, the state hadn’t reported a daily increase of 20 or more since February.

