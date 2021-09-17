9 OPD officers disciplined for ‘sexist and racist’ social media
The city of Oakland announced Friday that it is disciplining nine police officers for their misuse of social media, and that the department uncovered the identity of the person who created an Instagram account that spread misogynist, racist, and insubordinate content. But the person is a former officer who created the account shortly after they were terminated by the Oakland Police Department for other misconduct.oaklandside.org
