The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) make their return to the Coliseum on Saturday to host Oregon State in an attempt to pick up their second Pac-12 win of the season. It will be the first home game for USC since the firing of embattled head coach Clay Helton. Saturday will mark the first home game for interim head coach Donte Williams, an L.A. native.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO