COVID-19 scare ends at state veterans home

Visits can resume next week at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, after an employee’s positive COVID-19 test sent a wing into lockdown earlier this month. An employee who works in the Tarr North wing of the home tested positive on Sept. 9, according to a letter from home commandant Margaret D. LeBrecque. The employee had no symptoms of COVID-19, but the home decided to isolate the wing, and suspend visits until everyone could be tested.