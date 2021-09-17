CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

COVID-19 scare ends at state veterans home

By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisits can resume next week at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, after an employee’s positive COVID-19 test sent a wing into lockdown earlier this month. An employee who works in the Tarr North wing of the home tested positive on Sept. 9, according to a letter from home commandant Margaret D. LeBrecque. The employee had no symptoms of COVID-19, but the home decided to isolate the wing, and suspend visits until everyone could be tested.

