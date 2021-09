A fire broke out at the Dollar General store at 2040 NE 35th St. Friday morning, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze and were on the scene as of noon. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the building. It was not immediately clear how the fire started, but there were no reports of injuries, reports state.

