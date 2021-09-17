CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

O'Ward says IndyCar championship is Alex Palou's to lose

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Alex Palou strolled confidently through the Laguna Seca paddock, his focus firmly honed on closing out his first IndyCar championship. There are mathematical possibilities that could hand the 24-year-old Spaniard the title on Sunday during the penultimate race of the season. But he's not been able to shake Pato O'Ward all season, and Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden remain viable contenders.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta dominates, beats Palou, Grosjean stars

Andretti Autosport-Honda teammates Herta and Alexander Rossi retained their advantage at the start, while Chip Ganassi Racing’s championship leader Palou appeared ready to brave it around the outside of Will Power but played it cannily and tucked in behind the Team Penske-Chevrolet driver. Pato O’Ward on the primary tires had...
MOTORSPORTS
Janesville Gazette

Herta claims pole at Laguna Seca as Palou eyes IndyCar title

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Colton Herta won the pole at Laguna Seca for the second-consecutive race and will try Sunday to tie his father as a two-time winner at the rolling California road course. The win would actually give him the family throne on the overall victories list. Herta won...
MOTORSPORTS
WDBO

Alex Palou recovers in Portland for 3rd win and IndyCar lead

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — When Alex Palou and teammate Scott Dixon missed the first turn on the first lap at Portland International Raceway, it put Pato O'Ward in position to take firm hold of the IndyCar championship. But the two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers didn't panic, even when IndyCar...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Lake Oswego Review

Palou wins IndyCar race at PIR

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who had qualified first, powers through to the end for third win; retakes points lead.Alex Palou had an unforgettable weekend in Portland. Palou, piloting the No. 10 PNC Bank Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing, crashed in practice and then qualified first and survived a first-turn emergency runoff at the Festival Curves to power to victory Sunday in the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway. A couple late cautions made it close between Palou and second-place Alexander Rossi (1.2895 seconds behind) and third-place Scott Dixon. But, Palou wouldn't be overcome in the final 18-lap...
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Alex Palou can end a massive IndyCar streak this Sunday

Leading the championship standings with two races remaining in the 2021 IndyCar season, Alex Palou has a chance to end a long streak this Sunday. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, the second of three races in a row to conclude the 16-race 2021 IndyCar season, is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a track that was axed from the 2020 calendar as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Colton Herta wins IndyCar pole position again at Laguna Seca; Alex Palou fourth

Colton Herta won his second consecutive NTT IndyCar Series pole position at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, outqualifying teammate Alexander Rossi as Andretti Autosport Hondas swept the front row Saturday. Will Power qualified third in the No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet, followed by points leader Alex Palou and Oliver Askew, who made the...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Alex Palou is PointsBet favorite for the Grand Prix of Monterey

Alex Palou is the early PointsBet Grand Prix of Monterey favorite at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway for the September 19 race on the 2.24-mile road course (3 p.m. ET, NBC). Palou is the most recent winner on the circuit, taking the checkers home last week at Portland after earning the pole. He is listed with odds of +380. Palou’s Portland victory is his third of the season, with the other two also coming on permanent road courses. With his win Palou now holds a 25-point advantage over Patricio O’Ward.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Race#Ap#Spaniard#The Associated Press
FanSided

IndyCar: The key thing Alex Palou did clinch at Laguna Seca

Alex Palou couldn’t quit seal the 2021 IndyCar championship a race before the season finale, but he did seal something else which could prove crucial in that fight. A second place finish in Sunday’s IndyCar race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the 15th of 16 races on the 2021 schedule, wasn’t enough for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou to put the championship out of reach from Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward or Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

Montoya taking keen interest in IndyCar successes of Palou, O’Ward

During his two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing as a CART IndyCar Series driver, Juan Pablo Montoya grew accustomed to seeing two things on a regular basis: Victory lane and a sea of Colombian flags waving in the grandstands. It continued on his second tour in IndyCar with Team Penske as the flags returned, a second Indy 500 win was taken and a second championship was nearly earned.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Josef Newgarden screams to Long Beach pole ahead of title contenders Palou, O’Ward

LONG BEACH, California — Josef Newgarden might have found the perfect championship hype man just in time for NTT IndyCar Seires pole qualifying for Sunday’s season finale. The Team Penske driver jump-started his longshot bid for the 2021 championship by capturing the pole position for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as rival championship contenders Alex Palou (10th) and Pato O’Ward (eighth) failed to reach the final round of qualifying.
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

Palou leads incident-filled first Portland IndyCar practice

Across 75 minutes, three red flags, and two cars that didn’t make it past the halfway point, the opening practice session for Sunday’s Portland Grand Prix was a messy affair, and when it was over, title contender Alex Palou was the fastest driver on the property. Sporting a nearly identical...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

At the start of the race, polesitter Palou beat fellow front-row starter Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport, the latter also being beaten by the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda of Scott Dixon, who had started third. Dixon moved right to protect the inside line and started drawing alongside Palou, but got a...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice

In IndyCar's first visit to the hilly California venue since the 2019 finale, after a planned double-header in 2020 was scrapped due to the ongoing pandemic, Newgarden came out of the blocks fastest to shade Herta by a mere 0.080 seconds with a benchmark time of 1m11.7125s set on his fourth of 11 laps completed.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

O’Ward will be aggressive at Laguna Seca to close Palou points gap

The Arrow McLaren SP driver held a 10-point advantage into last week's Portland race, but Palou's victory on a day when O'Ward could only muster a 14th place finish has transformed the landscape of the title battle with two rounds to go. O'Ward is one of three drivers seeking to...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Palou, Grosjean thank Coyne for their first IndyCar chances

Grosjean, who this week is expected to be confirmed at Andretti Autosport, switched to IndyCar after five increasingly frustrating years at Haas Formula 1 team bled away the career momentum he had gathered with 10 podiums for the Lotus team. His F1 career came to an end in even more...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed

O’Ward qualified sixth and finished fifth at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey but championship leader Alex Palou of Ganassi qualified fourth and finished second. The result left O’Ward trailing by 35 points heading into next Sunday’s season finale at Long Beach. Consequently, even were O’Ward to clinch all bonus...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy