O'Ward says IndyCar championship is Alex Palou's to lose

Alex Palou is the early PointsBet Grand Prix of Monterey favorite at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway for the September 19 race on the 2.24-mile road course (3 p.m. ET, NBC). Palou is the most recent winner on the circuit, taking the checkers home last week at Portland after earning the pole. He is listed with odds of +380. Palou’s Portland victory is his third of the season, with the other two also coming on permanent road courses. With his win Palou now holds a 25-point advantage over Patricio O’Ward.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO