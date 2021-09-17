Colts play well early in loss

The Campus Colts showed potential during last Friday’s game at the Maize Eagles, but in the end the Eagles got the win, 29-10.Maize had chances in the first quarter, missing one long field goal and then taking a 3-0 lead on a kick late in the first quarter.The Colts got on the board thanks to a mistake by the Eagles, as a penalty in the end zone led to a safety, making it 3-2.Campus took possession on the kick after and then marched down the field. Remey Buckles scored...