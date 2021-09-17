Cardinals win golf opener at Medicine Lodge

The Cheney Cardinals girls golf team got the season off to a strong start last Tuesday as the Cardinals won the Medicine Lodge tournament by a dozen strokes.Cheney shot a 217, 12 strokes ahead of runner-up Larned and 15 ahead of Pratt.“I’m very pleased since it was our first tournament of the season,” Cheney coach Randy Leroux said. “The players were also pleased, but the team and I know there are still more things to practice and improve.”Payton Ryba tied for second ...