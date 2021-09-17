Cards smoke Dragons with big first half

The Cheney Cardinals scored 44 first-half points in a 66-0 blowout win over the visiting Belle Plaine Dragons on Friday.Harrison Voth threw three touchdowns before coming out of the game. Luke Grace caught two of them, both in the first quarter, for scores of 11 and 18 yards. Voth opened with a 28-yard touchdown. The defense also recorded a first-quarter safety – the first of two in the game – to make it 23-0 after one quarter. Quincy Thomas and Nash Young ran for seco...