Cascade Stream Gorge Trail In Maine Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations

By Dave Fidlin
Only In Maine
Only In Maine
 8 days ago

Short and steep: This could be the best way of describing the Cascade Stream Gorge Trail. A degree of endurance is required to walk the full 1.2-mile loop trail, which is located outside the Maine town of Rangeley. But the travel is well worth it because of the spectacular views.

This trail essentially leads into the 90-foot deep gorge of Cascade Stream. The path, which follows the bedrock on the side of a gorge, ultimately leads to a series of waterfalls and chutes.

The trail has been a popular destination for locals and tourists alike because it can be traveled in a short amount of time. The views, however, are plentiful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477a7D_0bzrR57p00
cloud2013/Flickr

The trail begins on a smooth path, but the scenario quickly changes. Hikers traveling the full length will indeed encounter some rocky terrain, as the path runs alongside the gorge itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxfZV_0bzrR57p00
cloud2013/Flickr

The Cascade Stream runs alongside the trail. It ultimately leads into the steep 2,000-foot rocky gorge that is accompanied by several pools of up to 90 feet in depth, in addition to a 16-foot waterfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VqZV_0bzrR57p00
cloud2013/Flickr

While it is not directly connected to the Cascade Stream Gorge Trail, another nearby attraction is Smalls Falls. Like the Cascade Stream, Smalls Falls is a part of Sandy River. The falls are easily accessible, thanks to an adjacent pedestrian bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228jd9_0bzrR57p00
The B’s/Flickr

Another related, ancillary scenic attraction is Height of Land, which provides a breathtaking overview of the entire Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway. This particular spot is oftentimes noted for offering up one of the most scenic views across all of New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNlti_0bzrR57p00
Doug Kerr/Flickr

The Cascade Stream Gorge Trail and many adjacent attractions are a part of a preserve known as the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust. The organization was established to ensure these beautiful natural attractions would be cared for and preserved for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTaax_0bzrR57p00
Doug Kerr/Flickr

For more details on the Cascade Stream Gorge Trail and other nearby attractions, visit a page devoted to the natural wonders on Rangeley, Maine’s municipal website.

The post Cascade Stream Gorge Trail In Maine Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

