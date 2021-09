In a matter of weeks, President Joe Biden and his administration committed such egregious miscalculations in their retreat from Afghanistan that even the media questioned the president’s judgment and compared him to Jimmy Carter . Analysts and talking heads, who normally defend the president, wondered how something like this could have happened. Didn’t the administration promise that “America is back?” How could this have gone so wrong?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO