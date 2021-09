Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan has been recognized as one of the “40 Under 40 in Public Health.”. The de Beaumont Foundation announced its 2021 list this week after reviewing applications from hundreds of public health leaders, according to a news release from the health department. A panel of public health professionals made the selections based on applicants’ leadership and impact on their community’s health. The list is meant to honor rising leaders in the public health field who are under age 40.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO