“Among the Stars” launching all episodes exclusively on Disney+

By Robbie Bulus
socalthrills.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has revealed its newest original series “Among the Stars,” launching all episodes of the six-part series exclusively on Disney+ on Monday, October 6. As seen in the newly released official trailer, the docuseries, produced by Fulwell 73, embeds viewers with NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission. Through intimate footage, personal video diaries, and live stream footage — stationed both on Earth and in space — viewers are given a first look at the critically important team of engineers, flight controllers, and specialists who take on these dangerous and awe-inspiring missions for the greater good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy