“Among the Stars” launching all episodes exclusively on Disney+

Billy V shares entertainment news including Hawaii "Five-0" actor Al Harrington who has been hospitalized. Jake Shimabukuro has a new collaborative album on the way. Just after the horrific terrorist attacks on 9/11, Congress passed a bill to help compensate the families of the victims for the tragic loss of their loved ones. A new Netflix movie called WORTH stars Michael Keaton as Ken Feinberg, the mediator charged with the impossible task of deciding how much money each family should get. WORTH is an intense, well acted drama, based on the true story of the emotional struggle the mediator and the families went through in coming to an agreement about how much money they should get. Feinberg initially believes he can assign a cash value to each victim’s life. But gradually, he comes to understand that instead of just trying to be fair and impartial, he must really listen to the grieving families and empathize with their pain. WORTH is powerful and very, very good. I had a hard time watching some scenes, but I’m really glad I stuck with it. (Also starring Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Netflix only)

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO