The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road to start the 2021 NFL season, and will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon. This will be the first time we’ll have a chance to see Nick Sirianni play call a regular season game. The first time we’ll see Jalen Hurts throw to DeVonta Smith during a game. And, the first time we’ll see a majority of the starting defensive line for more than just a few snaps. There are a lot of first for this young Eagles team, and that’s just how Sirianni wanted things heading into the season. The head coach often talked about a lack of film and known scheme as part of the team’s competitive advantage — it’s why he didn’t play many starters or reveal too much during the preseason.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO