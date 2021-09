The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers on September 12 at 4:25 Eastern Time. Although technically a home game, there isn’t much of a home field advantage since the game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Last season, the Packers went 13-3, while the Saints posted a 12-4 record. The game will have a different feel since the Saints will have a new quarterback running the show for the first time since 2005. The Packers enter the contest as a 4-point road favorite.

