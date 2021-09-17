Sara D. “Sadie” Wade, age 80, went to be with Jesus on Sept. 12, 2021. Sadie was a loving wife, dedicated mother and a loyal friend. Her smile and laugh could light up a room and she could have you belly laughing with the best of them with a funny story. Her contribution to our community will forever be remembered. A life-long resident of Williamson County, Sadie served as Williamson County’s Register of Deeds for 32 years (1986-2018). She was the first Republican woman to be elected to a county office and was very active in the party throughout her political career. Sadie was committed and successful in making the Register of Deeds office efficient and welcoming – serving the community she loved so much. Her influence is still present today with the current staff under the leadership of Sherry Anderson, whom Sadie mentored. This tight-knit team who consider each other family will always strive to keep her memory alive.